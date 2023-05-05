(AUDIO): U.S. House Agriculture Committee to hold farm bill listening session in August in Sedalia

A west-central Missouri congressman who serves on the House Agriculture Committee on Capitol Hill says the committee will hold a listening session at the state fair in Sedalia this summer about the federal farm bill.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the committee wants to hear from you and farmers across the state.



“I got a commitment two weeks ago from Chairman GT Thompson (of Pennsylvania). They will be coming, we will be having a listening tour at the (Missouri) state fair (in Sedalia) August 14. Chris Chinn is going to be there, we’re hoping to have the governor there, we’re waiting on his confirmation for that. But this is going to be a big deal. We want as many people there as possible,” Congressman Alford says.

Congressman Alford, whose sprawling district includes Columbia, Centralia and Sedalia, says child nutrition should be a key part of the farm bill. The current farm bill expires in September.

“And we’re trying to get some others there, some other key players. (U.S. House Speaker) Kevin McCarthy is not committed yet, but we’re working on him. But we do have confirmation. We will have several key agriculture board members, ag committee members. I will be there,” Alford says.

