(AUDIO): Missouri Congressman Graves expects NTSB report on deadly Amtrak derailment to highlight crossing markings

A northern Missouri congressman who chairs the U.S. House Transportation Committee says a federal agency is working on its final report on last June’s deadly collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck near Mendon.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a two-page preliminary report in July, which notes the train was authorized to go 90 miles per hour in that stretch. NTSB says the Amtrak train was traveling 89 miles per hour when the emergency brakes were activated. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) tells 939 the Eagle that he expects the final NTSB report to mention the marking of crossings.



“What’s interesting about it is and we had a crossing marking problem and we’ve had that in various places across the country for that matter when it comes to marking some of those crossings. And there’s money out there to be able to do that but it’s kind of a limited number that are done each year. Well the good news with that is it’s sped up that process considerably and getting more and more of those marked every year,” Congressman Graves says.

The NTSB’s preliminary report says the June 2022 collision caused $4-million in damage. The crash killed three train passengers and dump truck driver Billy Barton II. About 150 others suffered injuries.

“That’s one of the good things that will come out of this very unfortunate accident is to see more of those crossings marked quicker,” says Graves.

Congressman Graves, whose district includes Moberly and Mexico, traveled to Jefferson City on Monday to meet with state senators regarding the I-70 rebuild project.

“We came down to visit with the (Missouri) Senate. I know they’re working on the I-70 proposal along with the (Missouri) House and we just wanted to visit a little bit about that and some of the priorities that I am hoping to get done for the state of Missouri. So it’s always good to come back to the Capitol,” Graves says.

Congressman Graves tells 939 the Eagle that he will support whatever I-70 bill is ultimately approved by state lawmakers. He confirms that he’s trying to find additional federal funding for the massive project.