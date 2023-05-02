Listen to KWOS Live
Man critically injured in Jefferson City tri-level motorcycle crash

The Jefferson City Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Jefferson City (2022 file photo courtesy of Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde)

A Jefferson City motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after hitting the concrete divider on eastbound Highway 50 at the tri-level and landing in the westbound lanes.

Jefferson City Police say the crash happened at about 7 pm on Monday.

Police Lieutenant Dave Williams says 43-year-old Shane Steck suffered critical injuries to his left arm and head. Mr. Steck was not wearing a helmet, according to the JCPD report. He was transported by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash is being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department traffic unit.

