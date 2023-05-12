(AUDIO): State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) discusses personal property tax relief and sports wagering on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that there is no path forward for sports wagering legislation this year. The 2023 session ends this evening at 6. He says any bill that would pass today with Sportsbook attached to it would be a clear Hammerschmidt multiple subject violation and would be thrown out by the courts. Senator Eigel also delivered a message to Missouri Senate and House GOP leaders on “Wake Up”: he says the Missouri Senate will pass his personal property tax cut bill today or nothing else will happen. Eigel says it’s badly needed for seniors and others hit with whopping personal property tax bills: