Two additional suspects charged in connection with Sunday’s Plush Lounge murder; Simpson still being sought

Boone County prosecutors have filed charges against two additional suspects for Sunday morning’s deadly shooting at Plush Lounge on Columbia’s Business Loop.

41-year-old Justin Lamarr Simpson is charged with second degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and two other felonies. 28-year-old Samuel Moss is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and another felony. Simpson has not been captured at this time.

Simpson and Moss are both convicted felons and are not allowed to possess firearms. Online court records show Simpson’s last known address is at an apartment complex on Columbia’s Clark lane.

939 the Eagle News has obtained the Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement on both suspects, which notes CPD obtained video footage from Plush Lounge to help identify Simpson and Moss. A witness at the scene says she saw Simpson shooting from the doorway of Plush Lounge. Another witness helped identify the suspect wearing an orange cap at the scene as Sam Moss, who was captured Wednesday at Douglass park. Court documents say cartridges in Moss’ gun allegedly match the brand of cartridge casings found at the scene.

33-year-old Kimo Spivey is also charged with murder for the incident, which court documents say began as a verbal confrontation. Four others were wounded in the Plush Lounge incident, including Spivey.

Plush Lounge has announced that it is closing.