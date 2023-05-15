Columbia’s city manager to brief council on $25.2 million in ARPA funding

Columbia’s city council will be updated Monday evening on federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars the city has received. ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden (D).

City manager De’Carlon Seewood will deliver a four-page report to the council about the $25.2 million in funding the city has received. The first half of the funding, $12.6 million, included money for homelessness, community violence and workforce development. The second half of the funding is expected to focus on homelessness, mental health and health access and access to services.

Mr. Seewood has told 939 the Eagle that one thing he hopes can be done is for the county and city to collaborate on some projects.

The city council voted in February to approve a permit that allows for the construction and operation of a proposed 120-bed homeless shelter near the Business Loop, near the power plant. The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) would operate the shelter, under the proposal. City manager Seewood’s report says the Opportunity Center Campus partners are in the process of acquiring land for the project and have secured $6-million in state funding.