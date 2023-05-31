Columbia’s state of the city address is open to the public

Columbia’s city manager will deliver the annual state of the city address today at city hall.

De’Carlon Seewood will deliver state of the city at noon, and the presentation is open to the public.

Mr. Seewood is expected to outline and highlight major projects that have happened in the past year, and he’s also expected to address some of the challenges the city is facing, including homelessness. Public safety is another topic that could be addressed.

One of Mr. Seewood’s top priorities has been city staff and pay, as well as recruitment of city employees. Columbia’s city employees received a seven percent pay increase last year, three percent in May and another four percent in September. The city of Columbia has about 1,500 employees.