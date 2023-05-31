Popular Columbia restaurant closing its Peachtree location

Columbia’s popular 44 Stone Public House says it will close its doors on Peachtree drive in July, after more than 12 years in operation.

44 Stone Public House will close after a final day of service on Saturday July 1. They say “it is with a frustrated and heavy heart that this unexpected announcement is made.” 44 Stone House made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the restaurant is doing as well as ever, thanks to a very local following.

They say they intended to stay at the original establishment for at least another year but cannot. 44 Stone Public House says it’s grateful for this community beyond measure, and hope to share more good times moving forward. They say they’re filled with many emotions during this difficult situation, but that sincere gratitude stands out.

Downtown Columbia’s 44 Canteen will continue to operate as normal, and the post says they’ll be launching a new venture called 44 Tavern near Midway in late July.