CPD chief: Boone County sheriff’s department leading criminal investigation into weekend use of force incident

Columbia’s police chief says an independent criminal investigation is underway, after a video recording of CPD’s officers’ use of force with a man was brought to the attention of CPD officials. Chief Jones made the announcement on Sunday on social media.

The incident happened early Sunday morning during a disturbance on South Tenth street downtown, at about 12:45 am.

A video that has circulated on social media shows a man on the ground with two officers, with one of the officers punching the man in the face. The video is unclear on whether the man is handcuffed, and there appears to be either a crowd or onlookers nearby.

Chief Jones says at his request, an independent criminal investigation into the officers’ conduct is being conducted by the Boone County Sheriff’s office. Chief Jones says the criminal investigation is already underway, adding that CPD will provide all available reports and recordings to the Sheriff’s department.

The chief says CPD will also conduct an internal affairs investigation.

Chief Jones is asking you to contact either agency if you have any additional information and/or recordings of the incident. He says he has a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, adding that they’re expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards.