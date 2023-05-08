Murder charges being sought against Columbia man with criminal history

Columbia Police are seeking murder charges against a convicted felon after Sunday’s early-morning shooting on the Business Loop that killed one man and wounded four others.

Police are seeking second degree murder charges against 33-year-old Kimo Spivey, who is jailed without bond. Online court records indicate Spivey has served multiple prison stints.

Columbia Police say 26-year-old Melvin Hooker III of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene. Police investigators indicate Spivey was also wounded.

The investigation continues, and Columbia Police encourage anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

ABC-17’s Joshua Blount reports police spent more than seven hours on-scene Sunday morning. The incident happened at about 2:15 am near the Business Loop and Rangeline. An employee at the Thirsty Turtle tells ABC-17’s Blount that he was at work inside the bar when he heard about eight gunshots.