Downtown Columbia’s Wendy’s owner says new mural highlights company’s ties to Columbia and Mizzou

Columbia artist Adrienne Luther stands near the mural she created at the popular Wendy’s in downtown Columbia (April 2023 photo courtesy of Hamra Enterprises spokeswoman Laura Swinford)

The owners of the Wendy’s in downtown Columbia and four other Columbia locations have commissioned a well-known area artist to create a new mural to celebrate the first downtown Wendy’s.

Hamra Enterprises has commissioned Adrienne Luther, whose work is also seen at Flat Branch park, Cafe Berlin and in the North Village Arts district. Hamra Enterprises president and Mizzou alum Mike Hamra says the artwork highlights Hamra’s deep ties to Columbia and Mizzou.

Mr. Hamra describes downtown Columbia as a vibrant, creative place and says they wanted to celebrate that spirit.

