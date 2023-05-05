UPDATE: No bond for Columbia man who reportedly is person of interest in homicide

A Columbia man charged with a March drive-by shooting incident is also a person of interest in another major crime, according to our news partner KMIZ.

ABC-17’s Nia Hinson was at the Boone County Courthouse for 28-year-old Deazjon Brown’s initial arraignment for the drive-by incident, and Nia reports court documents say Brown is also a person of interest in a homicide and “multiple recent shootings.”

Hinson reports the court documents do not indicate which homicide they’re referencing.

Brown is currently charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm for the March 14 drive-by shots fired incident at Mystic Pine townhomes near Mexico Gravel road.