Hope for Heroes 5K – The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri – June 10th

2023 Event Details

Event: Run/walk benefiting The Food Bank’s veteran programs, including VIP Veteran Packs

Date: June 10, 2023 (Columbia and Kirksville) and July 1 (Jefferson City) Opening Ceremony – 7:30 a.m. Race begins – 7:45 a.m.

Locations: Races will be held at Cosmopolitan Park in Columbia and the YMCA in Kirksville on June 10 and the Gold Star Memorial in Jefferson City on July 1

Registration: $35

Hosted by The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, Hope for Heroes benefits veteran’s programs,including the VIP Veteran Pack Program. VIP Packs provide additional nutrition to food-insecure veterans, including ready-to-eat entrees, soup and fruit and vegetables in easy-to-open cans. They also provide toiletries such as razors, body wash and deodorant. The Food Bank distributes VIP Packs in 13 counties, with ongoing efforts to further expand the program.

People interested in sponsoring the event should contact lbird@sharefoodbringhope.org

Register here.