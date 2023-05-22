Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Moberly fire officials have not released name of victim killed in deadly blaze

The Missouri state fire marshal’s office is investigating a deadly weekend fire at a commercial building in Moberly. Moberly firefighters tell 939 the Eagle that the victim’s name has not been released yet.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the blaze happened Saturday morning at about 10:30 on North Hinkley, which is in northwest Moberly.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the building when they arrived and were able to contain flames to one room. KMIZ’s Hannah Falcon reports that while firefighters were creating paths for ventilation, search and rescue crews found an unidentified man inside the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

