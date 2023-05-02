“Inside Columbia”: Tuesday Morning closing all of its stores, including eight Missouri locations

A retailer that sells brand-name home furnishings, small appliances and gifts is closing all of its stores nationwide, including its Columbia location on Forum Boulevard.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Tuesday Morning will close its doors in Columbia by July 1. They’re currently having a going-out-of-business sale.

The store manager tells “Inside Columbia” that Tuesday Morning will be accepting gift cards through May 13.

A store employee tells 939 the Eagle that they have 11 employees. Tuesday Morning’s website says it has eight locations across Missouri: Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Ellisville, Branson, Joplin, Lee’s Summit, Springfield and St. Louis.