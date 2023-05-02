Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
“Inside Columbia”: Tuesday Morning closing all of its stores, including eight Missouri locations

“Inside Columbia”: Tuesday Morning closing all of its stores, including eight Missouri locations

Tuesday Morning’s Columbia store on Forum will be closing by July 1 (May 2023 photo courtesy of “Inside Columbia” magazine reporter Zola Crowder)

A retailer that sells brand-name home furnishings, small appliances and gifts is closing all of its stores nationwide, including its Columbia location on Forum Boulevard.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports Tuesday Morning will close its doors in Columbia by July 1. They’re currently having a going-out-of-business sale.

The store manager tells “Inside Columbia” that Tuesday Morning will be accepting gift cards through May 13.

A store employee tells 939 the Eagle that they have 11 employees. Tuesday Morning’s website says it has eight locations across Missouri: Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Ellisville, Branson, Joplin, Lee’s Summit, Springfield and St. Louis.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer