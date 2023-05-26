Listen to KWOS Live
Jefferson City police arrest two after highway chase

Two people are arrested after a chase that began in Jefferson City.

Police say they tried to stop a car driven by Dalton Fisher on Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. Fisher had multiple outstanding warrants for assault and possession of a controlled substance. The car led officers through several city streets, then turned west onto Highway 54. Authorities used spike strips to help stop the pursuit.

Fisher and a passenger, Kyra Hankey, were both arrested near Brazito. No one was hurt during the chase.

