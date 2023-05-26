Juvenile now charged with murder in CoMo killing

Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly robbery this week. Officers said yesterday (thur) that a juvenile suspect was detained on Tuesday, and is facing second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. 72-year old Janet Jago was shot and killed during the robbery on East Tayside Circle in south Columbia on Monday.

Authorities had already located another suspect, 32-year old Jermaine Burnett. He was found dead inside Forest Village apartments on Providence on Tuesday following a long standoff with authorities.