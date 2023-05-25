Missouri attorney general urges Kansas City police to enforce transgender care restrictions law

(AP) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is urging Kansas City police to enforce a state law that bans transgender health care for minors after the city’s police chief said earlier this week that the department will not do so.

Bailey sent a letter Wednesday to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, which controls the police department, saying the board has a constitutional duty to enforce the law. He also objected to Kansas City recently declaring itself a sanctuary city for people seeking transgender care.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a statement earlier this week that the law is outside the department’s jurisdiction because it does not pertain to criminal conduct.