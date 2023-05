The man accused of killing a Hermann police officer has his court date pushed back.

A judge issued a motion of continuance Wednesday for Kenneth Simpson, 35, of Steelville. His preliminary hearing will now be Aug. 8, instead of this Friday.

Simpson allegedly shot and killed Hermann police officer Mason Griffith and injured Adam Sullentrup outside a Casey’s store in Hermann on March 12. He’s charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and other felonies.