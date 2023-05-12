Mizzou’s graduation ceremonies begin this afternoon and continue all weekend; thousands of visitors in town

You can expect heavy traffic and long waits at popular restaurants all weekend in Columbia due to Mizzou’s graduation ceremonies, which begin this afternoon.

Some of the more popular restaurants like Shakespeare’s, Harpo’s and Shiloh are normally extra-crowded on graduation weekend.

The University of Missouri says more than 6,000 students will graduate this weekend, earning more than 6,600 degrees. Some students have earned more than one degree.

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider tells 939 the Eagle that they have some hotel rooms available for tonight and tomorrow night, but very few. Some people will have to drive to Jefferson City or Boonville for hotel rooms.