State lawmaker arrested on speeding ticket warrant

(AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker said she takes “full responsibility” for neglecting court cases over moving violations, which led to her arrest this week.

Jefferson City police arrested St. Louis Democratic Rep. LaKeySha Bosley on Monday after an officer pulled her over and discovered a warrant out for her arrest. She was released the same day after posting $300 bail.

The warrant is for a no-show at a hearing for a speeding ticket last year in Perry County.

Courts have issued several warrants for Bosley’s arrest since 2016 after she didn’t show up at court hearings for moving violations.