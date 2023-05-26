Trial scheduled for suspect in Mizzou fraternity hazing case

One of the Mizzou fraternity members charged in an alleged hazing incident will go on trial in September.

Samuel Morrison, 23, is scheduled to have a jury trial starting Sept. 26. The incident in 2021 at Phi Gamma Delta fraternity left Danny Santulli blind and unable to walk or talk. He was allegedly forced to drink large amounts of vodka and became unresponsive.

Three other fraternity members have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in the case. The Mizzou chapter of the fraternity has since been shut down.