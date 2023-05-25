Ribbon-cutting for Food Bank Market held Thursday

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri unveiled the name for its new facility on the Business Loop.

The Food Bank Market was officially introduced at a ribbon-cutting Thursday. Food Bank President and CEO Lindsay Young Lopez says the new facility will provide more storage space and better accessibility to help fight hunger.

“For all of the planning that has gone into this process, it is just amazing to be able to share this rebrand of the Food Bank Market and talk about how transformative it will be for the community,” said Lopez.

In addition to the larger storage space, the Food Bank Market will also feature a demo kitchen and community space to host healthcare tenants and other services. It’s set to open this fall inside the old Moser’s building on the Business Loop.

Lopez says they have a fundraising goal of $7 million for the project, and that they’ve already received more than 60 percent of that goal.

“Our role is to ensure that we can be a viable asset in this community for many years into the future, and [our fundraisers’] support helps us to be able to do that,” said Lopez.