UPDATE: CPD investigators: Highlands homicide suspect dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound

Columbia Police say the suspect in Monday’s robbery and homicide in the Highlands has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, after barricading himself in an apartment for hours.

That word from CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter, who tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect is deceased.

Our news partner KMIZ reports a nine-hour standoff ended Tuesday evening at about 9, when suspect Jermaine Burnett was found dead inside the Forest Village apartment complex. Assistant chief Hunter tells KMIZ that Burnett was found dead after Boone County sheriff’s deputies entered the apartment building.

Police used gas earlier on Tuesday to try to get Burnett out of apartment he barricaded himself in. Police tell KMIZ that Burnett fired at them and that they returned fire.

Meantime, CPD has identified the woman shot and killed in Monday’s robbery in the Highlands as 72-year-old Janet Jago, who lived in the 5300 block of East Tayside Circle. Ms. Jago was married to Art Jago, a retired Mizzou professor.