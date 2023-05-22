UPDATE: CPD says woman shot in Highlands was wounded during robbery

Columbia Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that happened during a robbery in the Highlands, near Forum Boulevard.

CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the robbery victim was shot.

The incident happened at about 3:45 pm in the 5300 block of East Tayside Circle. Columbia Police say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress and found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound. CPD says arriving officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Columbia Police say there is no suspect information at this time.