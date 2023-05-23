Highway 24 near mid-Missouri’s Madison expected to reopen Wednesday

The sheriff’s department in mid-Missouri’s Monroe County says busy Highway 24 near Madison will likely remain closed through Wednesday, after that deadly collision between a semi truck and a Norfolk Southern train.

The collision killed truck driver Russell Minnis of Higbee, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says Mr. Minnis failed to stop at a railroad crossing on 24 and struck the train.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say there are signs up both east and west of the crossing, indicating the road is closed. The sheriff’s department is urging you to leave the signs and barricades in place, saying there have been issues with people moving them, specifically near Route AA.