(AUDIO): CPS’ Field building will continue to house gifted program, Yearwood says

The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) superintendent wants district patrons to know that CPS’ Field building on Rangeline will remain a school building, when a new health care center opens in the building later this year.

CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood tells 939 the Eagle that won’t change.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Yearwood-Field-1.mp3

“We have a great program there, our gifted program. That will continue. We just did, there are two rooms that were not being utilized fully, so those are the two rooms we will be taking over,” Dr. Yearwood says.

Dr. Yearwood expects the new health facility to open by December. It will be available to all CPS students, and Dr. Yearwood predicts it will improve health and vision for students, as well as boosting learning and attendance.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Yearwood-Field-2.mp3

“Those are the two rooms that we will be taking over and turning them into not only a health clinic but an optometry clinic with licensed optometrists, doctors that will help take care of our scholars,” says Dr. Yearwood.

Columbia’s school board has voted to approve a 12-page memorandum of understanding to establish the primary care health center. It will be located in the Field building and will offer preventative visits, vision services, sports physicals, counseling and more.