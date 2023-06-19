(AUDIO): Look for southwest Columbia’s new fire station to open this fall

The fastest-growing area of Columbia will have a brand-new fire station in a few months, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station.

That word from city manager De’Carlon Seewood, who spoke about fire station 11 during his recent state of the city address.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Seewood-Stateofcity-7.mp3

“This station will allow the department to maintain its critical and timely response in our quickly-growing area of our community,” Mr. Seewood says.

The new fire station is being built in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, city council members, fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries broke ground on the project in September. Construction of the new fire station is being funded by the voter-approved 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.

Meantime, Mr. Seewood says a $1-million-plus federal grant will help the city reduce fatalities from traffic crashes. He says nine motorists were killed in Columbia traffic crashes in 2022, with another 57 motorists suffering serious injuries.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Seewood-Stateofcity-8.mp3

“This year the city of Columbia received $1.4 million in grants from the U-S. Department of Transportation to study and address road safety. The city will use this money to conduct studies that will fundamentally change transportation and bring us closer to our goals,” says Seewood.

He says no number of injuries or deaths are acceptable. He says traffic crashes are preventable. Mr. Seewood says the city is committed to increasing safety on roads, and wants to see more Columbia residents walking, biking or taking public transit.