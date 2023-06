The judge has set a December trial for a man accused of killing his high school classmate 30 – years ago. 46 – year old William Chris Niemet faces first degree murder charges that weren’t filed until 2020, Niemet is accused of killing his Russellvile classmate Greg Jones in 1991 when they were both 14. The defense team asked for delay in the trial. Niemet was to have gone to trial next month.