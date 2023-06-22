(AUDIO): Missouri Lt. Governor Kehoe discusses drought and hay scams on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe describes the current drought in mid-Missouri as horrific for farmers. Lt. Governor Kehoe tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that there was no rainfall at all at his Phelps County farm in April. Mr. Kehoe is also warning farmers and ranchers about hay scams. The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) has also been warning about hay scams. MDA has received reports from farmers who paid for hay upfront through a wire transfer, only to have no hay delivered. Lt. Governor Kehoe tells listeners that one of his friends in Wardsville was almost scammed too: