(AUDIO): Columbia’s mayor and art enthusiasts excited about Orr Street park plans

The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s (DED) new acting director will be in Columbia this afternoon for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Orr Street park property.

The park will be built near Orr and Park, northeast of Café Berlin.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, DED acting director Michelle Hataway and Tootie Burns of the North Village Arts District will speak at the 2 o’clock ceremony. Columbia developer John Ott tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that the park will be a home run for the area.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Ott-Park-1.mp3

“I think that the park itself is going to be a catalyst for the arts district. The Arts district is about ten-plus years now, and there are a lot of artists that have made that area succeed,” Ott tells 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry.

Columbia has been awarded a $1.25 million DED grant to develop the property, and that grant will be matched by local funds generated by the voter-approved park sales tax. Columbia Parks and Recreation says some park features may include open greenspace, a playground, outdoor art areas and a walking trail.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Ms. Hataway as DED’s acting director last week. She replaces former director Maggie Kost, who has departed.