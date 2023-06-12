(AUDIO): MU Health Care’s Chinniah and Capital Region Medical Center’s Calvaruso appear live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Columbia-based MU Health Care and longtime Jefferson City affiliate Capital Region Medical Center plan to fully integrate the two organizations into an integrated academic health care system. They are currently two separate corporations. University of Missouri vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah and Capital Region Medical Center’s Gaspare Calvaruso joined us live in-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Mr. Chinniah tells listeners that community hospitals are struggling in Missouri, and this ensures that care remains high-quality and is sustainable. He notes MU Health Care has opened clinics in Mexico, Fulton and Boonville, rural mid-Missouri towns that have seen their hospitals close: