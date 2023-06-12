St. Louis area man dies after eating bad oysters

(AP) — A 54-year-old man died after eating raw oysters from a seafood stand in the St. Louis suburb of Manchester, health officials announced Friday.

Officials are urging the public to dispose of any oysters purchased recently from the business.

The culprit in Thursday’s death is the Vibrio bacteria, which doesn’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The oysters were probably already contaminated when they arrived at the stand, St. Louis County Public Health said in a news release. The man had eaten them sometime in the past week.