(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) explains his debt ceiling vote on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) is one of 72 House Republicans to vote no on the bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 2025. Congressman Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he will never vote for what Washington wants, but will always vote for what residents in west-central Missouri’s fourth district want. Congressman Alford says his constituents were opposed to the bill by an 8-1 margin, based on contacts with his office. He also discussed details of a 15-minute phone call between him and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) this week, and says Speaker McCarthy has told him three different times in his office to vote his district first. Congressman Alford remains a supporter of the Speaker. Congressman Alford’s district includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Sedalia and Warrensburg: