Chicago man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

The Lake of the Ozarks has seen its first drowning in 2023.

Missouri state troopers say 30-year-old Kendall Henderson of Chicago drowned in the main channel on Sunday evening, after diving off a dock. The incident happened at about 8 pm, at the 20-mile mark.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s drowning incident report says Henderson swam away from the dock and then began to struggle, before going under the surface. Mr. Henderson’s body was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s dive team on Monday morning.

This is Patrol Troop F’s first drowning in 2023.