High-profile Columbia murder suspect to appear in court today

We may learn new details this afternoon about a defense attorney’s attempt to have his Columbia client committed to the state Department of Mental Health (DMH).

Attorney Jeffery Hilbrenner represents 21-year-old Emma Adams, who’s charged with murdering an autistic Mizzou student in January, then dragging his body through a yard and setting it on fire. Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi has filed a court motion, objecting to Hilbrenner’s motion.

Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled a hearing for 1:30 today at the Boone County Courthouse. The court will ultimately determine whether or not Adams has the mental capacity to proceed. That includes whether or not the defendant has the mental ability to understand the charges against her.

Adams is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action and two other felonies.

The Columbia Police Department’s graphic probable cause statement says Adams admits stabbing and killing 21-year-old Samuel Michael Clemons, formerly of Jefferson City. The court documents say Clemons’ remains were then placed inside a firepit and burned. Court documents quote Adams as telling MUPD officers that she killed the victim in self-defense after being beaten.