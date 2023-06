A Russellvile man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police car. 41 – year old Jesse Koenigsfeld is charged with DWI with injury involving a law officer, a felony. He’s accused of hitting an Osage Beach officer head – on near the Grand Glaize Bridge early Friday morning. The officer was treated and released at the hospital. Troopers claim Koenigsfeld told them he didn’t remember the accident.