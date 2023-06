A Columbia man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in northern Missouri’s Putnam County, near the Iowa border.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 57-year-old Randolph Reed of Columbia crossed the center line of Highway 5 near Unionville, striking a second vehicle. Mr. Reed was flown by helicopter to Mercyone Des Moines medical center.

The Patrol says two occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. They’re both from Iowa.