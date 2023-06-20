Columbia residents facing potential utility rate increase, effective July 1

Columbia officials are recommending that the city council approve a proposed electric utility rate increase at tonight’s meeting. The meeting begins at 7 at city hall.

Columbia’s city council is scheduled to vote tonight on an $8.5 million revenue increase, which would take effect on July 1, if approved. Under the proposal, the average Columbia customer will see a 6.9 percent increase in their monthly utility bill.

Water and Light officials have written an eight-page report to the council, outlining why they believe this is needed. Columbia Water and Light says the increase is necessary to address an increase in operation and maintenance expenses, maintain cash reserve levels and to ensure adequate debt coverage for the Water and Electric fund.

The meeting was moved from Monday night to tonight due to the Juneteenth federal and Missouri holiday.

