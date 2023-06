The parking lot of the west side of the Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) building is closed this afternoon, due to construction.

JCMG says the Dialysis Clinic is moving into the former outpatient surgery center on JCMG’s lower level. JCMG expects construction to finish before the year’s end. While construction continues, patients and visitors can enter JCMG through the three entrances on the building’s east side.

The JCMG Orthopaedic Center and parking lot are unaffected by these changes.