(AUDIO): Special Olympics Missouri athlete Charlie Phillips joins us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss his four medals and his volunteer work

A Special Olympics Missouri athlete from northwest Missouri’s Savannah brought home four medals from Berlin’s recent Special Olympics World Games. Three were silver medals and the fourth was a bronze. Charlie Phillips’ hometown of Savannah welcomed him back Tuesday with a parade down Main street, where he signed autographs and took photos with residents on the courthouse lawn. Mr. Phillips joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and discussed his medals, with volunteer work with Meals on Wheels America and with an animal shelter and his Berlin interview with ESPN’s Tim Tebow: