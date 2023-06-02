High-profile Cole County murder trial being delayed; case dates back more than 32 years

The murder trial for a mid-Missouri man charged with killing his classmate in Russellville in 1991 has been delayed.

Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel P. Green has delayed the trial at the request of attorneys for 46-year-old William Niemet, who say there have delays on defense scientific testing. They’re not being specific on what those delays are.

Judge Green has scheduled a June 14 hearing to set a new trial date. Niemet, who now lives in Fulton, is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Greg Jones.

Niemet has been free after posting a $1-million cash-only bond in September 2020, according to previous 939 the Eagle reporting.