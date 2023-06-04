Two teens shot to death after weekend disturbance during party near Columbia, deputies say

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies say two teenagers were shot to death and four others were wounded in that Sunday morning incident near Columbia.

The deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of Oakbrook drive, which is near the Columbia city limits near the Prathersville exit on Highway 63.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department announced the deadly incident in a Facebook post. Deputies say the incident happened at about 12:45 am Sunday during a party at a vacant residence. Deputies say there were dozens of people at the party “when a verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups.” That led to shots being fired, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Department says two juveniles ages 16 and 17 were shot and killed and that four other teens sustained gunshot wounds: their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies encourage anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. You can call that number anonymously.

939 the Eagle News checked Sunday evening with Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer, who said there was nothing new to release.