Jefferson County man almost drowns this weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, troopers say

A Missouri state trooper patrols the Lake of the Ozarks in 2022 (file photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol public information officer Meghan Basinger)

Missouri state troopers say an eastern Missouri man almost drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend, due to intoxication.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report says 48-year-old Todd Faulkner of Arnold was found by a bystander face down in the water, “due to their inability to stay above water due to intoxication.” Mr. Faulkner was not wearing a life vest, according to the report. Arnold is a town in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis.

Missouri state troopers, Rocky Mount firefighters and Mid-Mo ambulance crews responded, and Faulkner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. He sustained moderate injuries.

Saturday afternoon’s incident happened at about 5 at the five-mile marker, in the Osage arm.

