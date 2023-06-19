Sunday rain sets a new daily record in Columbia, prompting a water rescue

Columbia broke a daily rainfall record on Sunday, due to the heavy downpours. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia saw 1.35 inches of rain on Sunday. That breaks the previous June 18 record of 1.15 inches set in 1973. Mr. Britt notes Columbia has received 2.86 inches of rain for the month, about one-third of an inch above normal.

Sunday’s heavy rains caused flooding on some mid-Missouri roads, leading to a water rescue on Columbia’s Vandiver drive. The incident happened at about noon. Our news partner KMIZ reports the vehicle had water midway up to its doors with three people trapped inside. ABC-17 News reports firefighters rescued the two adults and child inside with life vests. While no injuries are reported, the vehicle had to be towed.

KMIZ also reports East Brown School road had about two feet of water on Sunday, flooding the street.