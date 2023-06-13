Maylee appointed interim Callaway County sheriff; Chism’s peace officer license suspended

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been removed from office, at least for now.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) has suspended Chism’s peace officer license. He cannot work as a law enforcement officer in Missouri without a license.

Judge Brouck Jacobs has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), prohibiting Chism from acting as sheriff, subject to further order of the court. The chief deputy of the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department, Darryl Maylee, has been appointed interim sheriff.

DPS’ 11-page order alleges that Sheriff Chism consumed alcohol and was impaired, while on active duty. The order alleges that Chism purchased vodka while on-duty on Thursday May 4 at On the Rocks Liquor Wine and Smoke in Fulton. It also alleges that Chism had a difficult time putting on a ballistics vest on Monday June 5, before leaving to look for a murder suspect. According to the DPS report, Chism “smelled heavily of alcoholic beverages,” quoting staff.

Chism also faces an operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge in Randolph County, for an alleged November 2022 incident that happened in the Moberly Arby’s lot.

Under state law, Chism can petition the administrative hearing commission for an emergency hearing, which they’d have to conduct within five business days.