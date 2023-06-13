(AUDIO): Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

World Abuse Awareness Day is Thursday June 15. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says five-million Americans experience elder abuse each year. Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that some seniors are being abused financially and physically. He encourages anyone with information about elder abuse to call the secretary of state’s vulnerable citizens unit hotline number at (855) 653-7300. Missourians are encouraged to wear purple on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: