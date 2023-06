Missouri state troopers say a motorcyclist from California, Missouri was killed in a weekend crash on Highway 5 in Moniteau County.

The State Highway Patrol says 41-year-old John Lucas’ Harley-Davidson traveled off the right side of the road and overturned and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 6:35 on Saturday morning on Highway 5, near Richard road.

Mr. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:15 am, according to the crash report.