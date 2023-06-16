Mid-Missouri motorists should expect delays this weekend around I-70’s Rocheport bridge

You can expect delays for most of the weekend on and near the busy I-70 Rocheport bridge, which is about 14 miles west of Columbia.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to demolish the Route BB bridge over I-70 this weekend, and they’ll move westbound I-70 traffic onto the new Lance Corporal Leon Deraps bridge over the Missouri River.

MoDOT spokeswoman Marsha Johnson tells 939 the Eagle that the shifting of westbound I-70 traffic to the new bridge and the demolition of the Route BB overpass will require the around-the-clock narrowing of I-70 to one lane and the re-routing of I-70 traffic at exit 115 from 7 tonight (Friday) through 5 am Monday. MoDOT says eastbound I-70 will go to one lane as traffic crosses and exits the existing bridge. You’ll then be directed up and over the ramps at exit 115 and back onto eastbound I-70 into two lanes. MoDOT says westbound I-70 traffic will narrow to one lane as travelers approach 115. You will go over the on and off ramps and continue onto the newly built I-70 Rocheport bridge, where you’ll be able to use both lanes.

MoDOT notes this work is weather permitting, and there is rain in the forecast for Sunday. Ms. Johnson spoke to 939 the Eagle on Friday morning, saying the project is a go.