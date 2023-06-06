Missouri execution is ON for tonight

Ap — A man who shot and killed two Mid – Missouri jailers nearly 23 years ago during a failed bid to help an inmate escape is set to be executed (this) Tuesday evening.

Michael Tisius, 42, is scheduled to die by injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing Leon Egley and Jason Acton at the small Randolph County Jail on June 22, 2000.

Tisius’ lawyers have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to block the execution, alleging in their appeals that a juror at a sentencing hearing was illiterate, in violation of Missouri law.